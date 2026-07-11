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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a hot weekend with a chance of afternoon/evening storms; next week’s chances increase

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Published 4:00 PM

Good afternoon to the Borderland. We are tracking a hot weekend with a chance of isolated storms. Next cheek, daily storm chances will increase and it will be cooler!

Today, I am forecasting a high of 101 with some evening showers and thunderstorms that may produce gusty outflow winds and blowing dust. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for strong to severe for all of the Borderland with the threat of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.

Tomorrow will be similar, highs in the 90s/100s with another chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

This coming week, we will be tracking more scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland from Monday to Wednesday.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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