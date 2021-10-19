Banchero, No. 9 Duke headline preseason ACC basketball picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in its final season under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Touted Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero is the pick to be the league’s player and freshman of the year. The ACC released results Monday from voting by 81 media members at last week’s men’s basketball preseason media day in Charlotte. No. 20 Florida State was picked second, followed by No. 19 North Carolina and No. 25 Virginia. Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was the leading vote-getter on the preseason all-ACC basketball teams.