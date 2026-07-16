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ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chances increase!

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Updated
today at 7:58 AM
Published 6:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for weekend storm chances. Below average temps will linger as storm chances intensify.

We woke this morning to breezy conditions and temps in the 70s. By lunch temps will warm but still likely lean below average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces 91.

Storm chances pick up to 20% chance tonight but strong chances are leaning stronger tomorrow and into our weekend.

Friday rain chances could go up to 30-40%. By Saturday we could experience a 40-50% chance for storms!

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Sarah Coria
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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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