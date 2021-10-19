Halep beats Potapova in Kremlin Cup opener, Jabeur retires

MOSCOW (AP) — Simona Halep has started her campaign at the Kremlin Cup with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova in their first-round match. The former top-ranked Romanian next plays Veronika Kudermetova. Eighth-ranked Ons Jabeur retired when 6-1, 1-0 down against Ekaterina Alexandrova. There was no immediate information from the Tunisian or the WTA about the reason for her retirement. That makes it harder for Jabeur to qualify for the WTA Finals. Marketa Vondrousova knocked out seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4 and plays qualifier Lesia Tsurenko in the next round.