Maryland’s Jeshaun Jones out for the season with leg injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury. Coach Michael Locksley announced that Tuesday. It’s another blow to the Terrapins’ offense, which already lost receiver Dontay Demus to a season-ending injury. Locksley said Jones’ injury from an Oct. 9 loss to Ohio State will require surgery. Locksley also said linebacker Durell Nchami had season-ending upper-body surgery. The Terrapins are coming off their open date. They play at Minnesota on Saturday.