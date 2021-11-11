Skip to Content
Cowboys seek bounce-back victory as rolling Falcons visit

By The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a loss that ended a six-game winning streak as Atlanta visits coming off three wins in four games. The Cowboys had their worst showing of the year in Denver’s 30-16 victory while the Falcons surprised New Orleans to get back to .500 following a 1-3 start. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is facing Atlanta after getting fired as coach there following an 0-5 start in 2020.

