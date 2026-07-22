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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming trend begins!

KVIA
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Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will lean calm as rain chances continue to decrease and temperatures trend warm.

This morning we woke to temperatures in the 70s. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 95.

Today will lean calm with a bit more sunshine. By Thursday temps could return to the triple digits and stay that way through the weekend.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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