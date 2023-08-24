Alex Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to helping steal from dead maid’s family

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has pleaded guilty to helping the disgraced attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh’s dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming wasn’t immediately sentenced after his guilty plea Wednesday in a South Carolina courtroom. The 54-year-old former attorney got a nearly four-year sentence for similar federal charges earlier this month. He’s the second Murdaugh associate ordered to prison since investigators began scrutinizing every aspect of Murdaugh’s life in 2021. Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son.

