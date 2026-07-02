5 things to know for July 2: Trump’s wealth, heat wave, peace talks, Venezuela rescues, Team USA

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Supreme Court has wrapped up one of its most consequential terms in recent years, issuing rulings that reached into nearly every corner of American life. From immigration and elections to schools and presidential authority, these are the major takeaways from the court’s decisions.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Trump’s wealth

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his first flight aboard the new Air Force One, a luxury Boeing jet donated by the government of Qatar. The aircraft, an unconditional gift estimated to be worth about $400 million, has raised legal, ethical and national security concerns. It comes as Trump faces renewed scrutiny over claims that he is profiting from the presidency after new financial disclosures showed his wealth has soared since retaking office and his Florida resorts have posted record-breaking revenue gains. Read more.

ANALYSIS: Will Trump pay a political price for his rising wealth?

2️⃣ Heat wave

Today marks the peak of a dangerous heat wave as the hottest air shifts into the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast ahead of the July 4 weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s from Washington, DC, to Boston, with humidity pushing “feels like” temperatures as high as 110 degrees or more. See the latest US heat risk forecast.

3️⃣ Peace talks

Qatar says indirect US-Iran talks have made “positive progress,” offering a hopeful sign for diplomacy. Meanwhile, the US Navy is searching for a crew member after a helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday in the Arabian Sea, underscoring the ongoing risks troops face even as talks halt fighting. Read more.

4️⃣ Venezuela rescues

Rescue efforts remain underway a week after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, as new questions emerge about the true scale of the disaster. Authorities raised the official death toll to nearly 3,000 on Wednesday, but one forensic pathologist told CNN she believes the government’s figure is a vast undercount. Read more.

5️⃣ Team USA

The USA defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the World Cup Round of 16, earning its first knockout-stage victory since 2002. The historic win now sets up a highly anticipated clash with Belgium on Monday in Seattle. Catch up here.

Breakfast browse

Have tennis outfits always been this outrageous? Kind of

From Naomi Osaka’s kimono-style robe worn at Wimbledon this week, to Andre Agassi’s ’80s denim shorts, tennis has long been a sport where players can express themselves.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly set for wedding rehearsal today

There’s plenty of chatter surrounding the reported wedding festivities this weekend, including speculation over the strategy behind choosing an oversized venue.

OpenAI in talks to give Trump administration a 5% stake in the company

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has reportedly discussed handing the US government a 5% stake in the company, as it seeks to curry favor with officials amid growing scrutiny of artificial intelligence firms.

USPS election mail ruling

A federal judge ruled that the US Postal Service cannot carry out President Trump’s order on mail ballot delivery. Here’s what the decision means for election mail.

Scientists say they have built a cell from scratch for the first time

A synthetic cell, pictured below, was assembled from non-living chemical components, scientists say. This breakthrough in synthetic biology could usher in an era of made-to-order organisms that function like living machines.

And finally…

▶️ Pilot reacts to couple who climbed Empire State Building

Pilot reacts to couple who climbed Empire State Building

Two daredevils were taken into custody on Wednesday after climbing to the top of the Empire State Building, where they unfurled a banner and appeared to propose. See a pilot’s perspective of the risky stunt.

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