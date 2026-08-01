‘Our hearts are in ruins’: Savannah Guthrie’s family pleads for help 6 months after mother disappeared

By Rebekah Riess, Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Six months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie said the family is “begging for help” in a new Instagram post on Saturday morning.

“We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in the caption of a photo of Nancy Guthrie smiling at the camera.

“Our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah Guthrie said, adding that she and her siblings “spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for” their mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, did not have her phone or essential medication when she disappeared from her home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Investigators have chased leads that appeared to offer hope, including video and forensic evidence, as well as thousands of tips, but each day has ended without the result her family desperately wants: bringing her home.

“There is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves,” Savannah Guthrie said in Saturday’s Instagram post.

The post renews the family’s plea for information in the case, reiterating that a reward — $1.2 million – is available.

Newly released notes offer clues someone could recognize

Investigators on Friday released the full contents of a ransom note and grim follow up letter they believe may contain clues that someone familiar with the alleged kidnappers may recognize.

Law enforcement is urging the public to look at the linguistic patterns of the notes. Authorities said the messages feature “distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology” that reflect the writer’s unique style that people who knew them — including a friend, family member, coworker, classmate or acquaintance — could identify.

The notes could also provide insight into the author’s mindset, motives and how their tone changed over time — and provide a new lead that could help bring authorities closer to finding Guthrie.

Investigators also urged members of the public on Friday to consider whether someone they know displayed unusual behavior around the time of Guthrie’s disappearance, according to a Friday news release.

Unusual behavior could include: changes in mood or appearance, unexplained injuries, disruptions to their normal routine, sudden departures from the area around her disappearance, cleaning or repairing their vehicle, or an unusual interest — or lack of interest — in Guthrie’s neighborhood or the investigation.

“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love,” Guthrie writes.

“Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out - to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously.”

Investigators have also continued to pursue forensic leads in the case, including DNA evidence, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Hair found inside Guthrie’s home has been tested but does not point to a suspect in the investigation into her abduction, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told CNN Thursday.

Guthrie also slammed those “following this story for entertainment or for profit,” saying “you are not on her side - you are part of the harm perpetrated against her.”

Throughout the search, Guthrie’s children have repeatedly shared emotional video messages on social media to the people responsible and to those who may know something, pleading with them to help bring their mother home.

“We will never stop looking for answers - and we will never stop looking for the light,” Savannah Guthrie wrote. “Please. Bring her home.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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