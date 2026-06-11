Here’s everything you can expect from World Cup kickoff day

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This is story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

We are finally here!

After so many years of preparation, controversies and debates, the World Cup officially starts today. Millions around the world will be glued to television screens to watch the opener between Mexico and South Africa, a match that triggers the warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia.

In this edition, we’ll discuss what you can expect from the first two games of the tournament and why this World Cup is so desperate for the soccer to actually start.

And, if you’re anything like me this morning, you’ll feel like a kid at Christmas.

The on-pitch action provides a welcome vibe shift

As my colleague Kyle Feldscher wrote in his analysis for the opening day, this is a tournament in dire need of a vibe shift.

Many of the headlines around the run-up to this massive sporting festival have focused on the worst bits of the World Cup – out-of-control ticket prices, allegations of price gouging on public transportation, the refusal to admit a Somali referee into the US, tensions over Iran’s participation amid the US-Iran war and visa troubles for fans, players and staff in the days before games start.

In truth, the Trump administration’s policies have hung over this World Cup ever since he retook the White House in January 2025.

But when the whistle blows in Mexico City this afternoon, the magic of the World Cup can (hopefully) finally begin.

A reminder: We’ll have 104 matches across three host nations. Some of the best players on the planet will be in action, as well as several debutants taking their first steps on the biggest stage of all.

And if you think the NBA Finals have been dramatic – they have been, apparently (Spurs fan editor’s note: yes, unfortunately for me, they have been) – then just wait. Nothing can come close to the drama you’re about to witness at this year’s World Cup. There will be tears of joy, tears of dismay and celebrations so wild that you’ll lose total control of your body. And that’s just from me.

This is the world’s game rocking up to the shores of North America, and the soccer (at least) promises to be special.

Mexico vs. South Africa

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, Mexico

There’s so much attention around this game that it’s easy to forget there are three precious points still up for grabs. Both teams, though, will be looking to shut out the noise and focus on the job at hand.

You would have to make Mexico favorite for this tie, given it’s the host nation and is used to playing in these difficult conditions – namely, the high altitude (nearly 1.4 miles above sea level). El Tri is a self-confessed pragmatic side, intense and combative, with a lot of the goalscoring burden left to Premier League striker Raúl Jiménez. Getting their fans back on side after a tricky few years without much success will be key to any Mexican success this summer.

South Africa, meanwhile, is coming into this tournament off the back of two draws in its most recent friendlies, 0-0 versus Nicaragua and 1-1 against Jamaica. It’s not form that will instill a huge amount of confidence, but Bafana Bafana can look back to an impressive qualifying campaign for a reason to be excited for their first World Cup in 16 years.

His style of play may not be the most pleasing on the eye, but South Africa forward Lyle Foster could be crucial to the nation’s chances. The Burnley striker is a no-nonsense type player, but his experience across Europe’s top leagues could prove vital.

Quote of the Day

These are the words of Nkosinathi Sibisi, who is set to make his World Cup debut for South Africa this summer.

The defender was talking to CNN Sports about a moment that’s seared into the minds of almost every soccer fan – and a memory that sends the calendar flipping back exactly 16 years to June 11, 2010.

It was the start of the 2010 World Cup. South Africa, this time the host, was playing Mexico in the opening game – a reversal of roles compared to today’s matchup.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw but one moment in that game lives long in the memory, especially for those supporting Bafana Bafana (“The Boys”). It came when South Africa’s Siphiwe Tshabalala rocketed his team in front with a goal so special, and so meaningful, that it moved a continent and inspired this current generation of stars.

Arguably the most memorable moment came after the goal, when Tshabalala was joined at the corner flag by four of his teammates to perform an instantly iconic, synchronized dance routine. It was a moment made even more magical by the beautiful words from British commentator Peter Drury, who was covering the game: “Goal Bafana Bafana. Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa.”

“It wasn’t only a great moment for the players, but it was for the whole country and for the whole of Africa,” Sibisi told CNN Sports.

Hear more from South Africa’s current stars here.

South Korea vs. Czech Republic

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron), Zapopan, Mexico

Don’t forget that it’s not just the one game being played on the opening day of this World Cup. We also have an interesting matchup between these two teams, which kicks off late on Thursday.

For South Korea, it’s still all about Son Heung-min. The winger is by far the most experienced player on the national side and has been introduced to the US public since signing for Los Angeles FC at the start of the season. He will be supported though by some talented players in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan.

An industrious Czech Republic team, though, will keep its eyes on the one main job to do: Keep South Korea’s talisman quiet if it’s going to get anything from the game. The Repre will be buoyed by the fact their opponents are notoriously slow starters – the Taegeuk Warriors have failed to win their opening World Cup fixture in each of their last three tournaments.

WATCH: Basketball’s soccer crossover

I’ve heard there was some sort of basketball game last night, something about the New York Knicks pulling off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. Well, it seemed like the US men’s national team also enjoyed it (I just hope they went to bed straight after).

Just look at this video posted by the team overnight:

The view from a chaotic Mexico City

CNN en Español’s very own Elizabeth Pérez has traveled from Miami to Mexico City to cover this tournament and will be there at the Estadio Azteca for the opening match.

This is her view from the ground since she landed on Monday.

I have not encountered overwhelming excitement in the streets so close to the start of the tournament, but I do know that, for many Mexicans, opening the World Cup at home is a source of pride.

Mexico will become the only country in history to host three World Cups. In 1970, it organized the tournament that Brazil won behind Pelé. It was the first World Cup to be broadcast in color TV in some parts of the globe, allowing millions of viewers around the world to clearly see what was happening on the pitch. Then came the 1986 World Cup, with Diego Maradona – scorer of both the most infamous and famous goals in soccer history – as the undisputed star, helping Argentina secure its second title.

Mexico City is set to be the center of attention for the soccer world again today, and once the ball starts rolling, the focus will likely shift entirely to the action on the field. In recent weeks, however – much as in the US – the conversation has not been limited to the sport.

There have been multiple protests seeking to bring visibility to various causes. This has created disruptions in a city already known for its chaotic traffic. Ahead of the opening match, I experienced firsthand just how unpredictable it can be to get around by car. Traveling from Reforma to the southern part of the city to report from the stadium – a journey of about 16 miles that can take just over 30 minutes without traffic – turned into a nearly two-hour trip on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a decree on Tuesday aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving security in the capital ahead of the tournament. The order mandates school closures, remote work for federal employees, and encourages private-sector companies to adopt similar measures for their employees on opening day.

Even so, the recommendation from local media outlets and many Mexicans I have spoken with is to travel well in advance today to avoid delays caused by unexpected circumstances. That way, I can also ensure I do not miss a single moment of either the opening ceremony – which will feature Shakira performing “Dai Dai,” the official World Cup song – or the match itself.

Let’s see if El Tri, playing in front of its home crowd, can begin the tournament with a victory.

A familiar World Cup face is back again

If you’re at a trivia night in the future, this question might come up: Who was the first man to participate in a record six FIFA World Cup tournaments?

You might think it’s Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, or Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s so-called nemesis, who at the age of 41 is laughing in the face of old Father Time.

But neither is correct.

The unlikely answer will be Mexico’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, who is in the squad against South Africa in the opener today and will beat Messi and Ronaldo to the punch.

Ochoa has flown under the radar on the world stage. He has never played for a big European club, and although he was picked in the squads for 2006 and 2010, he didn’t play in the tournament until 2014, when he famously made a string of incredible saves against host nation Brazil. It was considered one of the best performances by a World Cup goalie.

Ochoa hadn’t played for El Tri since winning his 152nd cap in 2024, but he was called into this squad because of an injury to their second-choice keeper Luis Ángel Malagón. While he may not actually take the field at the Estadio Azteca, he can proudly say that he’s being mentioned in the same breath as Messi and Ronaldo, and – thanks to a quirk of the tournament schedule – he might even be able to say that he made history before them.

Don’t have time to binge all 74 group stage games? Here are the best ones to watch

Now that the tournament is almost underway, you’ll soon have soccer matches coming at you from all angles – and at all times of the day.

To help navigate the myriad of games, CNN Sports has picked out 10 of the most exciting matches in the group stage. Read them here.

Here’s who stands to profit (or not) from World Cup tourism in Mexico

The green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag are blanketing parts of Mexico City as the country’s capital gets ready to host the opening match of the World Cup today.

From stores selling the bright green soccer jerseys of Mexico’s national team to digital billboards promoting the matches, it seems everyone is eager to cash in on the tournament.

By one estimate, the country could generate about $3.74 billion (65 billion Mexican pesos) in revenue from the event, with tourism alone projected to bring in almost half that amount to Mexico City.

CNN takes a look at which businesses stand to benefit and who could be left out, from cartels and scammers to street vendors and restaurants. Read more here.

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