Real Madrid signs José Mourinho to second stint as club manager

By Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

(CNN) — Real Madrid has signed José Mourinho to a three-year deal as its new manager until June 30, 2029, the club announced on Thursday, marking a sensational return for the two-time Champions League winner to the Spanish capital.

Mourinho is set to join the club on July 13, when the preseason officially begins

Mourinho, who most recently managed Benfica, returns to the Santiago Bernabéu amid a turbulent, trophyless and, at times, chaotic period in Madrid that has had the global media baffled and madridistas up in arms.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez made Mourinho one of the core pillars of his presidential reelection campaign, and with Pérez winning another term at the head of Los Merengues, “The Special One” was almost certain to return to the club.

The Portuguese coach last managed Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013, bringing arguably the biggest club in world soccer back among the European elite following a middling period on the pitch prior to his arrival.

Mourinho won three trophies in his time with Madrid: the 2010-11 Copa del Rey, the 2011-12 La Liga and the 2012 Spanish Supercup.

However, he was widely recognized as the catalyst for Real’s renaissance as the team finally moved past six years of relative continental mediocrity and returned to the top of Europe. Los Blancos made three Champions League semifinals in Mourinho’s three seasons after getting knocked out in the round of 16 the previous six campaigns.

Fans are likely to rejoice at “The Special One’s” naming as he was a favorite of the Bernabéu – and Madrid fan social media is already awash with memes and joke posts of people renouncing their families to join Mourinho’s new “crusade.”

The-CNN-Wire

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