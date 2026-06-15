Tiny Cape Verde shocks favorite Spain with a draw in country’s first World Cup match

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Cape Verde has just shocked the soccer world.

In their first-ever World Cup match, the tiny island nation earned a hard-fought draw against Spain, the European champions who are one of the favorites to win the World Cup next month. After 90 grueling minutes of defending in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 0-0 scoreline will count as a massive win for the debutants.

The Spanish were heavily favored in the match and expected to waltz against a small nation debuting in the world’s biggest sporting event, hoping to mimic Germany’s 7-1 win against Curaçao a day earlier. Instead, they ran into a rock-solid Cape Verde defense that stifled the talented Spaniards.

Spain dipped into its talented-but-recovering-from-injury bench, playing stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in the final minutes to try and break through the determined Cape Verde defenders. They had no luck.

In the final minutes of the game, the match turned into a back-and-forth affair as Spain threw everything forward to end the scoreless draw. That allowed Cape Verde to have a few opportunities going forward, including a corner kick that left an unmarked Cape Verdean central defender, Diney Borges, with an open header that was sent directly at Spanish keeper Unaí Simón.

The match set the No. 2 team in the world against the No. 67 team, one of the biggest gaps in World Cup history. Matches such as this one were criticized ahead of the tournament, as commentators expected the expanded 48-team field to produce lopsided scores in lopsided matches with Cinderellas running into heavyweights such as Spain.

That criticism will surely quiet down now.

Players from Cape Verde who may not be well-known are now going to go down as legends for the squad from the island nation off Africa’s western coast. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves, will be remembered in particular for an incredible performance that earned his country a first World Cup point.

It’s not exactly the end of Spain’s World Cup dream and the Spanish should take comfort from Argentina’s experience in 2022. In that tournament in Qatar, Lionel Messi’s side was shocked by a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of that tournament.

The Argentinians, of course, went on to win the 2022 World Cup in one of the most thrilling finals in tournament history.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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