A star-laden Tuesday at the World Cup

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By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This is story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

It’s a big day in North America

It’s the day after the night before and, if you listen carefully, you can probably still hear those Cape Verde players and fans celebrating their historic 0-0 draw against soccer giant Spain. That result was the surprise of the tournament so far and a reminder to the heavyweights that anything can happen at the World Cup.

It will also serve as a warning for three of the world’s biggest superstars ahead of today, with France’s Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland and Argentina’s Lionel Messi all set to play their first games this summer.

Some of the stars have struggled to make an impact so far, so all eyes will be on those three magical talents. This is where the World Cup really gets going.

The Main Thing: Soccer superstars galore

It’s “Superstar Welcome Day” across North America today, with those three generational talents set to play for the first time.

First up, we have to speak about Messi. The Argentinian great could have easily retired after winning the World Cup in Qatar but has decided to have one last dance on the global stage. And, since that magical night in Doha, the 38-year-old has set about boosting the popularity of soccer in the US, in what feels like his last gift to the sport.

And while the Inter Miami forward is a shadow of the player he was once (in my eyes, the greatest ever by some distance), he’s still got enough magic in his boots to impress in North America as the Albiceleste looks to defend their title.

Messi hasn’t spoken much in the buildup to the tournament as he bids to recover from a minor hamstring injury. But his manager Lionel Scaloni gave a positive update on the eve of their opening game.

“Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play,” Scaloni said, adding Messi was “essential” to the team.

It’s quite a different story for attackers Mbappé and Haaland, who are both now approaching the peak of their powers.

Mbappé has already been a hero for his country, winning the World Cup in 2018 and scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 final while almost dragging his team to an unlikely defense of the title. He’s had an up-and-down time since joining Real Madrid, though, so will want to remind the world of his talents this summer.

“I’m ready to do whatever because I want to win at all costs,” Mbappé recently said while promising to increase his defensive work.

That will also be the mindset for Haaland, who is making his debut at the tournament. The 25-year-old is arguably the greatest striker on the planet and will hope to inspire Norway to some unprecedented success. If you haven’t watched a lot of soccer and don’t yet know much about Haaland, then you have to watch the Norway match.

The Norwegian has enough charisma on the pitch to make anyone fall in love with the game.

France vs. Senegal

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

An exciting matchup involving one of the tournament’s big favorites, France. Les Bleus have an embarrassment of riches in the squad and it’s in the attacking options where things start getting ridiculous.

France is likely to start with superstar Mbappé, current Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, and Bayern winger Michael Olise across its front three. That alone is probably the best attack in the competition, but then you add understudies – such Paris Saint-Germain youngsters Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola – and you start to paint a quite formidable picture.

France manager Didier Deschamps will leave his position after this summer and will want to add another World Cup title to his resume, having guided the French to glory in 2018. It was then the very unlucky runner-up in Qatar.

Senegal, though, possesses weapons that can hurt anyone, including winger Sadio Mané. The 34-year-old winger might have lost some of his pace, but he’s still capable of turning up in the big moments and will look to lead his team deep into the knockout rounds in what will likely be his last World Cup.

Iraq vs. Norway

When? 6 p.m. ET

Where? Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Norway is competing at its first World Cup since 1998, which means superstar striker Haaland is set to make his debut at this summer’s tournament. Personally, I’m excited to see him play. He’s charismatic, rapid and freakishly strong – I think people who are new to soccer will love him.

The attacker leads the Norway squad but will be assisted, probably quite literally, by Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard. The pair should be a cut above Iraq in Norway’s opening game.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 and will look to keep upsetting the odds in North America.

If you want to know more about Haaland, you can read about his story here. I spoke to his former youth team coaches about what made him such a special talent.

Quote of the day

These are the words of Iran’s coach Amir Ghalenoei after he said his team was ordered to leave the US and return to its training base in Mexico only a few hours after the 2-2 draw with New Zealand last night.

Team Melli had expected to spend the night in California to maximize the normal recovery process but was told after the match that everyone must immediately fly 140 miles back to Tijuana.

It comes after months of uncertainty about Iran’s participation in the tournament.

Read more about that here.

Tourists go viral embracing American culture during World Cup

POV: You just watched Cape Verde’s historic World Cup debut

If you read yesterday’s edition of this newsletter, you might remember me predicting Cape Verde getting a result against Spain (please don’t check that). Regardless, the 0-0 result in the African nation’s very first World Cup game will go down as one of the most surprising in the tournament’s history.

My colleague Don Riddell was inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch it all unfold.

My ears are still ringing from the most joyful celebrations outside the stadium.

“Just being here is the trophy,” CVsports journalist Texeira Eugenio told CNN Sports at the start of the game. By the end, he was on his feet in the press box, punching his fists in the air.

Speaking through a translator, he added: “We’re a small country of 10 islands and 400,000 people, no natural or financial resources, achieving big things on the biggest stage in the world. It’s amazing.”

Playing the day after another soccer minnow, Curaçao, had been dismantled by Germany on its tournament debut, few would have expected Cape Verde to do much better against a team of young superstars who technically hadn’t lost a competitive game in regulation or extra time – Spain lost the 2025 Nations League final on penalties – for three years.

But somehow, playing in front of 67,640 fans in one of the finest stadiums in the world, the Blue Sharks looked comfortable right from the start. They were organized and solid, even throwing in a backheel or two for a bit of flair, and thanks to a string of saves from their unlikely hero – 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, a man who plays in the Portuguese second division – they even had the audacity to try and win it at the end.

“I have no words to explain this moment,” said the radio journalist Abrantes Moisés to CNN Sports. “This is something huge. This was David versus Goliath, all the world is with Cabo Verde, I think Cabo Verde made the world cry.”

Outside, the emotion was palpable. With thousands of dejected Spain supporters trudging past, fans of the Blue Sharks danced in celebration as supporters of other countries high fived and embraced them. Clearly, the magnitude of their accomplishment hadn’t yet been processed.

Supporter Andrea Gomes admitted that she was moved to tears, saying: “I’m feeling great. Everyone thought we were going to lose – no, we didn’t. I started crying towards the end and then the moment we finished, I bawled my eyes out!”

Further down the street, a troupe of drummers held court with a mix of snares and bass. A woman kicked off her sandals and started to dance. A Spanish fan, draped in a flag and in full face paint, stepped in to dance with her. If you can’t beat them, join them.

You may have also seen how Vozinha’s Instagram has blown up overnight. The goalie had around 50,000 followers before the game against Spain but now boasts over 7.4 million – over four times more than NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Tunisia coach sacked after just one game of the World Cup

But in addition to serving up magical moments, soccer can also be a ruthless sport – just ask Sabri Lamouchi.

The coach has been sacked by Tunisia after the team’s opening World Cup match this summer. The 54-year-old, who had only been in charge since January, watched on as his side was thrashed 5-1 by Sweden. Hours later, he was fired and replaced with experienced national team manager – and World Cup mainstay – Hervé Renard.

It’s not the first time Tunisia has done something like this at a World Cup. In 1998, it sacked then-manager Henryk Kasperczak after two group stage matches. Brutal.

Argentina vs. Algeria

When? 9 p.m. ET

Where? Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Defending champion Argentina gets its title defense underway today with a favorable matchup against Algeria.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Messi, even if the Argentinian is not remotely close to his prime. Just his presence on the pitch and in the dressing room is enough to give the team a boost.

The Albiceleste still has many of the members that won the World Cup in Qatar, with players such as Julián Álvarez getting even better compared to four years ago.

It should have enough to beat an Algerian team that still relies on 35-year-old winger Riyad Mahrez to be its creative source. If recent form is to be believed, though, Algeria turns up against better opposition and struggles against lesser teams.

Could it lead to another shock Argentina defeat in a World Cup opener? I was there for the last one…

Austria vs. Jordan

When? Midnight ET

Where? San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium), Santa Clara, California, USA

This game will help find where the real soccer nerds are hiding. That’s because watching this match, especially for those on the East Coast, will probably require you to stay awake way past your bedtime on a school night.

It’s also not the most appealing on paper, with neither team boasting a standout star. That being said, Austria does have a strong core to its starting lineup which has remained pretty much untouched over recent years. The likes of David Alaba, Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer have years of experience playing at the top level and for their national team.

Meanwhile, Jordan is making its first World Cup appearance and will try take confidence from the recent string of upsets at the tournament. One of its best players, Mousa Al-Tamari, spoke to FIFA before the World Cup and said “resilience and national pride” is what sets his team apart from the rest.

The Final Whistle: Tables turned as VAR official the one under review

We’ll leave you today with a story about a video assistant referee (VAR) official who got some unwanted attention earlier this week.

Before kickoffs at this World Cup, the television broadcast has shown who is on the VAR team for the match by cutting to a remote studio where three officials stand and sit awkwardly in front of their replay monitors.

Eagle-eyed viewers before the game between Germany and Curaçao spotted support video assistant referee Shaun Evans seemingly making a hand gesture, which has multiple meanings.

Many know the signal, a circle made by a thumb and finger, as an innocent playground prank, while others see it has a symbol of white supremacy.

Evans has since come up with his own explanation after receiving plenty of heat.

“I would like to clarify that I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind,” he said through a FIFA statement.

“The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch and I was unaware I had done it at the time.”

FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee also confirmed that it has found “no evidence of breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

It looks like we can all move on from that fiasco, then, and focus on those superstars taking to the field today.

The-CNN-Wire

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