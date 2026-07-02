The USA’s red card controversy explained and why the decision won’t be overturned

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

My voice still hasn’t recovered from the noise I made when Harry Kane scored the equalizing goal in England’s win against the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday. As a huge Three Lions fan, it was a moment of utter relief made even sweeter when Kane smashed home the winner moments later.

If I wasn’t already getting married in the next few weeks (Editors’ note: Congratulations, Ben!), I’d genuinely consider proposing to the superstar striker. Regardless, he’s getting an invite to the top table.

Between England’s comeback and Belgium’s last-gasp turnaround, it was already a special day of action. But then the USA turned up with a convincing win against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the world lost its mind about a controversial red card decision. So, naturally, that’s where we’ll start today.

The Main Thing: Why Folarin Balogun was sent off and why it can’t be overturned

For those watching last night, you’ll already appreciate the controversy, but I’ll quickly explain what happened for those who were not.

The US was already 1-0 up and seemingly cruising to victory as the clock ticked past the hour mark. After a seemingly innocuous coming together between US goalscorer Folarin Balogun and Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović, play was stopped as the latter was clearly in some pain. It wasn’t until we saw a video replay that anyone could understand why.

As Balogun had reached his right leg out toward the ball, he ended up scraping his cleats down Muharemović’s calf, eventually standing on the defender’s ankle, which was planted awkwardly on the ground. There didn’t seem to be any intent from Balogun, but watching the incident in slow-mo instant replay made you squirm. It looked awful.

After being prompted to visit the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) screen at the side of the pitch, referee Raphael Claus subsequently sent Balogun off for dangerous play – a decision that seemed harsh and means the star striker will, at minimum, be suspended for his team’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium on Monday.

Despite the US going on to win the match, attention at full-time was still firmly on Balogun’s dismissal and whether the decision might be overturned. The answer to that is: No, it will not be.

“If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match,” state FIFA’s rules for this year’s tournament.

US Soccer then confirmed to CNN Sports that they would not be able to appeal the red card, leaving Balogun with little option but to watch Monday’s game from the stands.

There had been a bit of confusion around the appeals process but, as The Athletic reported, US Soccer would only be able to appeal if FIFA decided to extend Balogun’s suspension. But whatever happens, he’ll have to miss one game at least.

US star Weston McKennie said the lack of an appeals process was “bogus” and said there had been similar incidents that went unpunished during this tournament.

The big one being plastered across social media involved Lionel Messi in Argentina’s first group match. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had accidentally stamped on a defender’s leg and received no such punishment. In fact, he ended that game with a hat-trick.

But such inconsistency is commonplace in soccer; it’s kind of what makes it so unpredictable and dramatic at times. Someone just needs to explain that to former NFL star JJ Watt who was one of many – including new NBA champion Josh Hart, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki – to be dumbfounded by the decision.

Spain vs. Austria

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Los Angeles, California, USA

Given the number of shocks we’ve seen in this World Cup so far, it’s hard to keep picking the favorite to win games. But saying that, Spain is surely most likely to progress from this Round of 32 clash.

After that disastrous draw against Cape Verde in its first match of the tournament, La Roja has looked much better, winning both its remaining group games to finish top of Group H. Lamine Yamal appears to be back to full fitness and combinations appear to be clicking all over the pitch. The one setback is the injury to left winger Nico Williams, who probably won’t be back on the pitch until later in the tournament.

As for Austria, it finished second in Group J after a dramatic ending to its last match against Algeria. Austrian striker Saša Kalajdžić scored a last-gasp equalizer in that game to keep his nation’s World Cup alive, and the central European side will hope to keep riding that momentum in what will be a very hard test against the reigning European champion.

The winner will play whoever emerges from the match previewed below…

Portugal vs. Croatia

When? 7 p.m. ET

Where? Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Canada

It’s hard to believe that we’re still talking about Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026, but here we are.

Both men were the very best in their positions when they were teammates at Real Madrid from 2012 to 2018 – proof of this is they are both Ballon d’Or winners – and both are still somehow leading their nations this summer. Modrić, 40, helped his team finish second in Group L after an unconvincing start to the tournament that began with a 4-2 defeat to England.

Meanwhile, Portugal has looked similarly shaky and also finished runner-up in Group K. It started its campaign with a 1-1 draw to DR Congo before thrashing Uzbekistan and drawing 0-0 with Colombia.

Ronaldo, 41, is still leading the forward line and has scored twice so far, despite his performances being the focus of much criticism. It’s just all been a bit disappointing from the Seleção so far, a team many predicted to be a dark horse of the tournament.

This one could go either way. The winner will play either Spain or Austria in the next round.

Quote of the Day

Although there was plenty of controversy around that Balogun sending off, his teammate Chris Richards was able to see the funny side.

His quote was prompted by the fact Balogun became the first player since the legendary Zinedine Zidane to score and be sent off during a World Cup knockout match.

Zidane was, of course, shown a red for headbutting Marco Materazzi in the chest during the 2006 World Cup final – a tad less controversial than yesterday’s sending off.

Speaking of Zizou and the 2006 tournament, why don’t you take a look at our penalty shootout game that features the French legend?

England singing ‘Wonderwall’ sounds even more special after excruciating match

My colleague Don Riddell was watching the England vs. DR Congo game from inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium yesterday and summed up the atmosphere for us here.

My brother answered the phone in London with an expletive. “They never make it enjoyable, do they?” taking the words out of my mouth. He was watching the game on TV, I had seen it in person, and despite the thrilling finale, it had been an excruciating experience.

Watching England in tournaments for 50 years has primed the fans to be pessimistic, to expect a rollercoaster ride with heartbreak as the likely destination.

I predicted a 2-1 scoreline before the game, not because I believed it would happen, but more because I was reluctant to articulate my fears audibly. Having struggled to break down Ghana in the group stage, DR Congo was exactly the kind of opponent that could cause England problems.

Congo’s audacious early goal set the alarm bells ringing, and even though the stadium was packed with Three Lions supporters, you could feel the collective anxiety levels rising. Kane’s headed equalizer changed everything, a total vibe shift for both the fans and the players.

England rediscovered its belief, and when Kane hammered in a sensational 86th-minute winner, the fans were lifted to their feet in sync with the bulging roof of the net.

The crippling anxiety of the first 75 minutes only served to intensify the joy of the after-party. England’s anthem of agony, “Three Lions,” never sounded so good, the stadium bounced to Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” and the players joined in with a mass rendition of Oasis’ “Wonderwall.”

“I said, maybe, you’re going to be the one that saves me,” rang out the chorus and I couldn’t help thinking of Kane.

Maybe, he will.

Switzerland vs. Algeria

When? 11 p.m. ET

Where? BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, Canada

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

Switzerland enters this game in fine form and unbeaten in the tournament so far. The disappointment of its opening game draw against Qatar was quelled by successive wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-host Canada, which saw it top Group B.

Algeria had the unenviable task of facing off against reigning world champion Argentina in its opener, which ended in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat. The Desert Foxes were then just over 20 minutes away from being stunned by debutant Jordan, before vital goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri secured a 2-1 victory and kept their knockout hopes alive.

A thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria – which saw Algeria concede a 96th-minute equalizer to, in an odd twist of fate, finish in a more favorable third instead of second in Group J – clinched the team’s spot in the knockout rounds.

It’s been a rollercoaster World Cup for the North African side so far, but it is battle-tested and will be looking to secure a first-ever win in the knockout stages. Switzerland, despite being a recent mainstay in the round of 16, is aiming to win a knockout game in the tournament for the first time since 1938.

The winner will remain in Vancouver to face either Colombia or Ghana on July 7.

The Final Whistle: What the USA’s path to the World Cup final could look like

We’ll leave you with a bit of fun and a nod to all those US fans getting excited about their team doing the impossible this summer.

To be very clear, I’m not saying this team will reach the final, but hypothetically, this is who it might play on its way.

After the US beat Bosnia last night, a Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle is next. That, for now, is all we know for certain. But we can start looking at its most likely opponents down the line.

Again, this is just speculation, but if it did beat Belgium then the USA would probably have to play either Spain or Portugal in the quarterfinal in Los Angeles.

Win that, which is no easy feat, and the US would almost definitely play a semifinal against tournament favorite France in Dallas. Les Bleus look unbeatable at the moment, so I can’t see them slipping up en route to the final four.

The final at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium would then likely be against one of Argentina, Brazil or maybe England (please be England…).

A fun game to play, but all just based on conjecture for now. It’s best just to focus on Belgium for now…

The-CNN-Wire

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