Belgium ends the USA’s World Cup dream with a dominant 4-1 win in the Round of 16

By Kyle Feldscher

(CNN) – The impossible dream for the United States has proved to be just that as the USA crashes out of the World Cup with a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

Defensive weaknesses proved to be the USA’s undoing as two first half-goals from Charles de Ketelaere and a second-half strike from Hans Vanaken all came off defensive mistakes from the USA. A final goal from Romelu Lukaku was the dagger.

The USA got its goal from Malik Tillman on a first-half free kick, but the second goal from de Ketelaere came just a minute later and snuffed out the US’ momentum.

Difficult scenes around Lumen Field, where the USA has just lost for the first time in its history.

Chris Richards and Weston McKennie are in tears on the field and on the bench, and the USA players are looking solemn as they gather at the center of the pitch.

The team gathers in a circle for one final talk from Mauricio Pochettino, who may have gotten his first real taste of what the USA is facing when it runs into the top sides in the world.

After the scenes on this field a couple weeks ago after the win over Australia, the jubilant singing of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” the vibe could not be more different.

It’s a difficult end for the USA, which had looked so promising earlier in the tournament but could never quite reach that same level of performance on Monday.

A lot of neutral observers will see this result as justice after two days of headlines alleging US President Donald Trump interfered in the sporting process around Folarin Balogun’s red card.

Belgian coach Rudi Garcia positioned his team as defending the entire sport against Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Sunday and set his team up to embarrass the USA. He didn’t play three of his best players – Romelu Lukaku and Jérémy Doku only entered when it was already 3-1 and Kevin De Bruyne never even came in – and instead organized his team to frustrate the US’ patented press.

It was clear that he wanted to prove a point after Trump grabbed the headlines earlier in the day by detailing his efforts to get FIFA to examine Balogun’s red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His point was proved. His team’s account on X rammed the message home, simply posting: “Overturn this.”

The tournament will go on without the USA (or the other two co-hosts, which all went out at the Round of 16 stage), and FIFA can breathe a slight sigh of relief. There will be no questions around a deep run in the tournament for the USA, no asterisks around possible success for the US.

Instead, much of the rest of the soccer world will likely feel vindication – and more than a little bit of satisfaction at American humiliation on such a huge stage.

The-CNN-Wire

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