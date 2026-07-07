Breaking down 36 disastrous hours for American soccer as World Cup bubble bursts

By Kyle Feldscher, Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Usually, we like to look forward in this newsletter, but the events of the last 48 or so hours really require us to look back at what might be one of the worst periods for American soccer in its history.

In the hours from the moment that FIFA announced Folarin Balogun would be eligible to play against Belgium to the final whistle ending a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the Belgians, the US went from a fun story facing an uphill battle to much of the globe celebrating American humiliation on the biggest stage.

Many neutrals will say it’s justice done (or, in the parlance of American sports fans, “ball don’t lie”). American fans will rue the fact that such a feel-good story ended in embarrassment on and off the field as a US president who loves the spotlight seized it at an inopportune time and then a promising team crashed out in the worst way possible.

Here’s how it all went wrong:

The Main Thing: A disastrous 36 hours for US soccer

At 12:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, FIFA announced that its disciplinary committee determined that it would suspend the one-game ban resulting from Balogun’s red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing him to play against Belgium. World soccer’s governing body cited an obscure rule – the now-infamous Article 27 – that would allow American striker to have his ban suspended for one year and put him on probation.

FIFA pointed to precedent – Cristiano Ronaldo had a ban from qualifiers similarly suspended to allow Portugal to have him available for the group stage at the World Cup. But immediately the hackles of observers around the soccer world were raised. A World Cup co-host with a president who isn’t afraid to barge in on any controversial issue suddenly had a decision go its way? How convenient.

And then the implicit became the explicit as CNN and others reported that President Donald Trump had, in fact, called FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and asked him to review Balogun’s red card. Suddenly, it was an international incident.

The Royal Belgian Football Association reacted with fury and promised to explore all its options. Red Devils coach Rudi Garcia said his team would be playing to defend the entire sport against political intrusion. Commentators from around the world condemned the decision and said any US success from then on would be tainted.

As Monday dawned, Belgian officials did appeal, though they alleged that FIFA had set them up to fail. As the soccer world waited to see what would come next, Trump stepped back into the spotlight.

He admitted to reporters that he asked Infantino to review the suspension – though he said, “I didn’t tell him what to do” – and claimed he didn’t know what a red card meant, even though he also didn’t think Balogun’s offense was a foul (Spanish editor’s note: it was).

Not long after that, FIFA announced Belgium’s appeal had failed. Hours later, the committee in question released a long statement that detailed more of their thinking, though it left major questions unanswered.

And then the whistle blew

It was enough to put bad vibes around the American team before a ball had been kicked. And when the game started, it seemed as if the youthful, energetic and intense American team had their powers sapped by the Monstars from “Space Jam.”

From the opening minute, the US didn’t look like it was in the game and then its Achilles’ heel – weak defending – came to the forefront. The Red Devils scored in the ninth minute after some shockingly bad US work in its own end, allowing Charles De Ketelaere an easy tap-in goal.

Even the good moments for the Americans were short lived. Malik Tillman’s free kick deflected into the Belgium goal in the 31st minute to bring the Americans level, but just two minutes later, captain Tim Ream was beaten by De Ketelaere again for a header as the Belgians restored their lead.

FIFA could allow Balogun to get back on the pitch, but it couldn’t save the USA from its mortal weakness in defense. As the US pushed for an equalizer in the second half, keeper Matt Freese’s awful error gifted the Belgians their third goal and essentially iced the game.

The moment underlined the difference in quality. Freese hesitated on the ball for a split second. He might have gotten away with it for his club in Major League Soccer. But against elite opposition, that fraction of a second is the difference between winning and losing.

The most embarrassing thing for the USA is that Garcia clearly was out to make an example of the Americans after all the pregame controversy. With his team up two goals, the Belgium boss chose that moment to put on Romelu Lukaku and Jérémy Doku, two talented players who hadn’t even been in the game to that point.

Garcia wanted to put the dagger in the USA, and Lukaku eventually did it in the 93rd minute to complete the humiliation.

It’s a whiplash moment that threatens to upend Americans’ memories of this team and this tournament. From earning the begrudging respect of the soccer world to suddenly being the butt of their jokes – not to mention yet another exit at the Round of 16 stage – it’s a difficult pill to swallow for those who thought this tournament might be the moment for the USA to join the world’s elite.

Instead, it’s a reminder of how far the US still has to go – and how the nation’s toxic political climate, which this tournament had been immune to on the field for the better part of three weeks, can still infect even the most feel-good of stories.

Argentina vs. Egypt

When? 12 p.m. ET

Where? Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

Away from the drama of last night, we still have two more games to watch today, starting with the defending champion.

Argentina was pushed to the brink of elimination in the Round of 32 by Cape Verde before it found a way to progress courtesy of a late, extra-time own goal that gave it a nervy 3-2 victory. It saved the Albiceleste from one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

Prior to that it had all been fairly routine for Lionel Messi & Co. They breezed through Group J, finishing top with a perfect record after wins against Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

The Cape Verde scare, then, might have served as a useful wakeup call. Or was it a sign of cracks in the foundation?

Standing in Argentina’s way will be an inspired Egypt side who has already made history at this tournament. The Pharaohs progressed past the group stage for the first time after draws against Belgium and Iran, and a 3-1 victory against New Zealand – their first ever World Cup win.

Egypt then went the distance against Australia in the Round of 32, edging past the Socceroos on penalties to claim its first win in the knockout round. It now needs to produce a huge upset to book its place in the last eight.

This game pits the most decorated nations in South America and Africa against each other – Argentina being a 16-time Copa América winner and Egypt being a seven-time AFCON champion – but it also sees Messi come up against Mohamed Salah.

Both men been talismanic for their nations, carrying the weight of expectation on their shoulders for years. It’s not clear whether we’ll see either man at a World Cup again after this summer, so it could be a final opportunity to sit back and watch the two superstars perform.

A quarterfinal clash against Switzerland or Colombia in Kansas City on Saturday awaits the winner.

Quote of the Day

The words of Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal bowed out of the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Spain just a few hours before the USA lost to Belgium.

Ronaldo looked visibly emotional after the full-time whistle in what was the final World Cup game of his career.

The 41-year-old struggled to make much of an impact this summer as he tried so desperately to win a World Cup for his country. But it wasn’t to be.

Missing out on the ultimate prize remains the one blemish in his otherwise mind-blowing trophy cabinet.

WATCH: Argentina fans rally behind US after World Cup loss

Our CNN Sports colleague Don Riddell speaks with Argentine fans who flocked to support the USA against Belgium in the World Cup. The Red Devils ended the US team’s quarterfinal hopes, winning 4-1.

Kylian Mbappé accuses Paraguayan lawmaker of racism after ‘Colonized Cameroonian’ remark

By CNN’s Michael Rios

French superstar Kylian Mbappé has accused a Paraguayan senator of “racism” after she called the striker a “colonized Cameroonian.”

Senator Celeste Amarilla launched her tirade Saturday on X after France defeated Paraguay in the World Cup’s Round of 16, with Mbappé scoring the match’s only goal.

“Colonized Cameroonian, pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant and ugly,” she said, adding: “The brute didn’t even learn to write; instead of mother’s milk, he sucked on coconuts, and the most educated things he heard were chimpanzees.”

Mbappé fired back on Monday, calling Amarilla a “despicable woman.”

“Because of your recklessness and unabashed racism, the entire world has already forgotten the historic journey and effort your players put into this World Cup, focusing instead on an incompetent woman projecting the worst possible image of her country,” he said.

The French Football Federation also condemned the senator’s remarks as racist and said it would file a complaint with prosecutors.

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in, praising Mbappé for scoring another goal “against racism this time.”

The Paraguayan foreign ministry said it “deplores and rejects” Amarilla’s words. “The government of Paraguay reaffirms its firm commitment to the promotion of human rights, equality and respect among people,” it said in a statement.

Mbappé will be back in action when Les Bleus face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Switzerland vs. Colombia

When? 4 p.m. ET

Where? BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, Canada

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

The last game of the Round of 16 pits two nations against each other who have had stellar tournaments so far.

Switzerland topped Group B ahead of co-host Canada after beating Les Rouges 2-1 in its final group game, which came after an emphatic 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 draw against Qatar in its opener.

Goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye either side of halftime then comfortably saw the Swiss past Algeria in the Round of 32 and marked the nation’s first win in the knockouts since 1938.

The Round of 16 is not unfamiliar territory for Switzerland – this is its fourth consecutive appearance at this stage – but victory over Colombia would see the central Europeans return to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Like the Swiss, Colombia is also unbeaten in the tournament so far. Los Cafeteros topped Group K ahead of Portugal as their 0-0 stalemate against the Seleção was preceded by successive wins against DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Néstor Lorenzo’s side then put on a dominant display against Ghana in the Round of 32 despite only winning 1-0, as the Black Stars failed to register a single shot on target.

Colombia is now within touching distance of just a second-ever World Cup quarterfinals and a first since Brazil 2014, where it lost 2-1 to the host.

The winner will face defending champion Argentina or Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in Kansas City on Saturday.

The Final Whistle: Trump’s latest shot at Europe comes at its most prized pastime

From CNN’s Stephen Collinson

He can tariff Europe’s wine, chocolate and Mercedes.

And he can send JD Vance to Munich to act like your un-PC uncle at Thanksgiving.

But now he’s meddling with Europe’s secular religion: the sport he refers to as “football slash soccer.” There’s nothing more likely to unite nations who’ve long fought each other.

Trump’s request to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to nix a one-game ban against US star striker Folarin Balogun before last night’s game with Belgium won’t exactly improve the vibes at the NATO summit in Turkey this week.

Unprecedented interference by a US president in an on-field World Cup incident will reinforce what many Europeans thought about Trump already – that he’s an unscrupulous power player who cares nothing for the rules.

But he was hardly Mr. Popular before, and in Turkey, he’ll meet two friends with whom he recently fell out.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was once seen as a Trump whisperer but that imploded when he claimed she “begged” him for a selfie at last month’s G7 summit. Her acidic reply came in a social media video: “I never beg, nor does Italy.” Soccer talk won’t break the ice, since Italy – in what has become an unfortunately commonplace occurrence for the proud soccer nation – failed to qualify for the World Cup finals. But in a show of sporting integrity that may be anathema to Trump, the Azzurri rejected as “shameful” a suggestion floated in the US that they might take the spot of America’s war foe Iran due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Trump will also encounter another former pal – Keir Starmer – who’ll shortly have more time to pursue his avid amateur soccer career after resigning as British prime minister.

Maybe Trump was trying to build bridges when he praised England’s Sunday win over Mexico. “I think (Harry) Kane is a great player,” Trump said, noting that he’d played golf with the Bayern Munich superstar.

But it’s unlikely to work.

Before Kane headed to Germany, he was an icon at Tottenham Hotspur, and Starmer is a die-hard fan of Spurs’ hated North London nemesis, Arsenal.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.