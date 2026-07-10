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Federal disaster aid approved for Ruidoso generators, New Mexico debris removal

KVIA
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Published 2:29 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $144 to help communities rebuild and protect infrastructure from future disasters. Friday, Department of Homeland Security said the Village of Ruidoso will get some of that aid.

Ruidoso will get more than $770,000 for generators for critical facilities in the village, DHS said in a news release. This money comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

FEMA coordinates with the state on all recovery and Hazard mitigation projects, according to DHS.

Additionally, New Mexico's DHS and Emergency Management will get more than $1.1 million to remove debris after wildfires, floods, mudflows and straight-line winds from 2022. This money comes from the Public Assistance program.

Other aid will go to parts of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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