Two seriously injured, including a child, in Lower Valley crash

One child and adult injured after two vehicle collision
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials stated a child and adult were transported to local hospitals resulting from a two vehicle collision located in El Paso's Lower Valley.

The call came in after 1 p.m. at North Loop Dr. and Nottingham Dr.

The child was transported in serious condition and the adult was transported with life threatening conditions, according to police officials.

El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are on scene at this time.

No further information is currently available.

Check back for the latest updates.

