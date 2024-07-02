Skip to Content
Free community meals offered in Ruidoso

<i>Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA Today Network/Reuters</i><br/>The McBride Fire ravaged hilltops above Ruidoso on April 13
Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA Today Network/Reuters
The McBride Fire ravaged hilltops above Ruidoso on April 13
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ruidoso community members have come together to put on a series of community meals this week as the town rebuilds from both the recent wildfires and floods. The village of Ruidoso first announced these meals on their Facebook page. The community meals are free and all Ruidoso residents are welcome.

Community meals will be hosted at the following dates and locations:

  • July 2, 5-6:30 p.m. at Community Methodist Church, 220 Junction Rd.
  • July 3, 5-6:30 p.m. at Gateway Church, 414 Sudderth Dr.
  • July 4, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holy Mount Episcopal Church, 121 Mescalero Trail
  • July 5, 5-6:30 p.m. at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 140 Junction Rd.
  • July 6, 5-6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, S. Sutton Dr.
  • July 7, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hometown Tire Pros and Auto Care 1021 Mechem Dr.
