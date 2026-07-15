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ABC-7 First Alert – Storm coverage expected to increase late Friday and weekend.

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Published 2:29 PM

Isolated storms will be likely again tonight. Some gusty winds in and around some of the storms. These storms will once again be likely later Thursday as well.

Storms will be more widespread late Friday and the weekend. Could see some good rains in spots. Temperatures will continue to be below triples. Highs will be in the lower 90s then increase next week again.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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