Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, more

The Angelina Jolie-directed war film “Without Blood,” a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and Mike Leigh’s contemporary tragicomedy “Hard Truths” will have their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. The festival announced its gala and special presentation lineup Monday. Also announced were the world premieres of Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl,” starring Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis and Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut “The Fire Inside,” about the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. Barry Jenkins wrote the screenplay. TIFF kicks off on Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 15.

