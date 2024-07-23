2 killed when small plane crashes after takeoff from Long Island airport

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff on New York’s Long Island. Suffolk County police say the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 6:15 p.m. Monday. They say the pilot tried to return to the runway, but the plane crashed. The pilot and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were the only people on board the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.