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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Better storm chances later Friday and the weekend

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Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:37 PM

Isolated storms early tonight with most in our area settling down later this evening.

Our storm threat will get better for Friday night and the weekend. Lots of moisture will be available for storms to develop and thrive in spots.

Temperatures will stay in the low and mid 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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