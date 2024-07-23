Colombian bullfighters decry new ban on the centuries-old tradition and vow to keep it alive

CHOACHI, Colombia (AP) — Sebastián Caqueza says that a new law to ban bullfighting in Colombia in three years will not dampen his passion for the tradition that he has been practicing since has was a small boy. Caqueza became a professional matador five years ago by taunting a fully grown bull for about 20 minutes and killing it with his sword. Now, the 33-year-old says he will struggle to make a living as a bullfighter, but vows to do his best to stay in the centuries-old tradition. He says he will continue to participate in bullfighting outside of Colombia. And once it becomes illegal in Colombia, he says supporters will continue to stage the events, because “this is our passion and our life.”

