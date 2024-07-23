Iowa law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s strict abortion law will take effect Monday, banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The law was passed last year, but a judge had blocked it from being enforced. When the Iowa Supreme Court reiterated in June that there’s no constitutional right to an abortion in the state, they ordered the hold be lifted. The district court judge’s orders Monday say the law will go into effect next Monday. Currently, 14 states have near total bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy and three states ban it after about six weeks. Iowa abortion providers have said they will continue to provide services in compliance with the law.

