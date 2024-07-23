Malaysia evacuates 123 citizens from violence-hit Bangladesh

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia evacuated 123 of its citizens from Bangladesh on Tuesday, amid violent unrest that has killed dozens of people. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution greeted the evacuees, including 80 students, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after they landed on a chartered AirAsia plane. More than 50 Malaysians opted to stay in the country due to work or study, officials said. A controversial system for allocating government jobs has triggered violent protests in Bangladesh, with clashes between police and mainly student protesters killing more than 100 people, according to local media. Officials said at least 40 Malaysian students, as well as five Malaysian army officials and 10 pilots chose to remain in Bangladesh.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.