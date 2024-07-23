US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is resigning from office following his corruption conviction

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says he is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts including acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. That’s according a letter the senator sent to fellow Democrat, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday. The resignation gives Murphy the ability to appoint someone to the Senate for the remainder of Menendez’s term, which expires Jan. 3. Menendez was convicted of charges he sold the power of his office to three businessmen who sought favors. Menendez says he’s innocent. His attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.

