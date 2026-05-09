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Veronica Escobar holds town hall

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Published 9:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a town hall meeting Saturday morning, giving El Paso residents a chance to ask questions and discuss issues affecting the community.

Escobar told our crew the event was a great way to connect with constituents. She said people of all ages and from different parts of El Paso attended the meeting to share concerns and ask questions.

The congresswoman said she enjoys holding community meetings of all sizes because they allow her to hear directly from residents.

During the town hall, Escobar addressed a wide range of topics, with a strong focus on data centers and their impact on the region.

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Lauren Bly

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