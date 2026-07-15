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Texas DPS confirms crash in Socorro

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Published 12:07 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a crash in Socorro Wednesday. It happened near North Loop Drive.

Our ABC-7 photographer reported seeing a vehicle crashed into a canal near Bauman Road. Border Patrol, state troopers and Socorro police were at the scene.

ABC-7 reached out to DPS, and it said the scene was still active at 7:39 a.m. The department said it will have more details later Wednesday.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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