Elon Musk says his Grok Imagine Al platform will make ‘historically accurate’ Odyssey adaptation by year-end

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk has said that his AI platform Grok Imagine will make a full-length, “historically accurate” film of the Odyssey in the coming months.

The tech trillionaire made the statement on his social media platform X on Wednesday, just days after Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster version of the ancient Greek epic was released in movie theaters around the world.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk wrote.

His post featured a link to a three-minute clip of a scene between the hero Odysseus and the nymph Calypso, as created by Grok Imagine.

The post came hours after Musk responded to another user who suggested he stump up $100 million for Mel Gibson “to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk replied: “I’m down.”

The Tesla boss has made no secret of his feelings about Nolan’s version of the epic. Earlier this month he launched a scathing attack on the director for his casting decisions.

In a post on July 6, which has been viewed 1.8 million times, Musk wrote: “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm.”

He previously amplified the post of an X user who suggested that Nolan was a “coward” for casting Black actress Lupita Nyong’o’ as Helen of Troy for fear of being called a racist. Musk commented “true” and has since repeatedly expressed this view. Replying to someone else’s post on the issue of casting, he wrote in May: “Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist.”

The criticism is unlikely to do much to dent Nolan’s mood right now. His star-studded adaptation pulled in more than $264.06 million at box offices around the world on the opening weekend, according to Comscore Movies.

The-CNN-Wire

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