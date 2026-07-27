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Appeals court upholds pretrial detention for former New Mexico GOP treasurer accused of deadly hit-and-run

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Published 4:41 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Justice on Monday said it's upholding the pretrial detention of Kimberly Skaggs. She's accused of a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Las Cruces in June.

Skaggs, the former treasurer for the Republican Party of New Mexico, faces one count of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, which is punishable by up to three years in jail. She also faces one count of tampering with evidence, which carries a sentence of up to 18 months.

Documents said 40-year-old Andrew Brown crossed the street on his bike when Skaggs allegedly hit him with her SUV. He died to his injuries at the crash site.

June 30, Brown's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Skaggs.

The NMDOJ argued Skaggs should remain in custody pending trial based on the facts and circumstances presented tot he court.

After Skaggs appealed the detention order, the appeals court reviewed and affirmed the district court's ruling, allowing the pretrial detention order to stay in place, NMDOJ said.

The case will continue in the Third Judicial District Court.

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Andrew Brown
Kimberly Skaggs

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