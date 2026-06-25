New Mexico Republican Party treasurer charged in deadly Las Cruces hit-and-run

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with redacted personal information on the court documents.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The treasurer for the Republican Party of New Mexico has been charged for a deadly crash in Las Cruces, according to documents. Kimberly Skaggs faces charges for knowingly leaving the crash scene and tampering with evidence, according to documents.

It happened June 22 near 850 N Fairacres Rd. near W Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces, according to documents.

Documents said 40-year-old Andrew Brown crossed the street on his bike when an SUV hit him while the driver went northbound.

An officer with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at 2:46 p.m. and met a witness, according to documents. The witness emailed the officer pictures she took of a woman who left the scene. Documents said the pictures showed a black Cadillac Escalade.

Brown died due to his injuries at the crash site at 4:16 p.m., according to the Office of Medical Investigators.

Authorities found about 208 feet of skid marks and debris from the SUV (two small black pieces with grill marks and "GM" imprinted on the back of them). Brown's bike broke into several pieces, documents said.

A sergeant found a flock photo of the Cadillac while it drove east on Picacho Avenue at 2:43 p.m., close to the time of the crash, documents said.

Another law enforcement official found a citation the Las Cruces Police Department issued involving the Cadillac for racing, documents said.

Through the citation information, officials identified Skaggs as the driver, documents said.

Officials also found a video of a black Cadillac driving at a high rate of speed, documents said.

A deputy got a subpoena to track the suspected vehicle. It showed its location at a home on Northwind Road, which Skaggs owned, documents said.

Officials tried to call Skaggs, but the phone went straight to voicemail, according to documents.

The next day, June 23, at 6:41 p.m., officials executed a search warrant to retrieve the Cadillac, documents said.

Authorities found blood splattered near the front right wheel and a damaged front bumper, according to documents. The front bumper also had a tire mark that looked like it came from a bike tire.

Additionally, the front bumper had two missing pieces -- matching the pieces found at the crash site, documents said.

Jail records said Skaggs turned herself in for arrest Wednesday. She booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Skaggs is also a former chair of the Dona Ana County Republican Party.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 reached out to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office and the Republican Party of New Mexico for more information.

You can read the court documents detailing the investigation below.