Family files wrongful death lawsuit in fatal Las Cruces hit and run involving former New Mexico GOP treasurer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The family of Andrew Brown has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kimberly Skaggs, the former treasurer for the Republican Party of New Mexico, alleging she struck Brown with her SUV while he was riding his bicycle, left him critically injured in the roadway and fled the scene without rendering aid.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. on behalf of Brown's family.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and alleges Skaggs failed to drive with reasonable care, traveled at an excessive speed, failed to keep a proper lookout, fled the scene without rendering aid and attempted to conceal evidence after the collision.

Brown, 40, died after he was struck June 22 while riding his bicycle on North Fairacres Road in Las Cruces. According to the lawsuit, the impact shattered his bicycle into several pieces.

According to court documents cited in the lawsuit, a witness told investigators Skaggs exited her vehicle after the crash, observed Brown lying in the roadway, then returned to her SUV and drove away without attempting to help or call 911. Authorities later arrested Skaggs in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

Investigators documented nearly 200 feet of skid marks at the scene and recovered broken pieces from a General Motors vehicle. Surveillance video from a nearby business allegedly showed a vehicle matching witness descriptions traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision.

The lawsuit states investigators later used GPS data to locate the suspected vehicle. During the execution of a search warrant, deputies reported finding damage consistent with the crash, including missing pieces from the front bumper that allegedly matched debris recovered at the scene, blood beneath the vehicle and markings consistent with contact with Brown's bicycle.

"This lawsuit is about accountability for every decision that led to Andrew Brown's death and every decision that followed," James Tawney, partner at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C., said. "Our clients believe those decisions robbed a young man of his father and shattered a family. They deserve their day in court, and we intend to pursue justice on their behalf."

Brown's former partner, Santana Santiago, said the greatest loss belongs to the couple's 14-year-old son.

"I lost one of my best friends, and my son was robbed of his father. Andrew loved our son with all his heart," Santiago said.

Santiago said Brown remained committed to being a father despite living in a different home, regularly writing letters to his son, offering guidance and staying involved in his life.

She said Brown hoped to attend barber school and eventually open a community radio station where he could mentor at risk youth. She also described him as a kind person who loved writing poetry and singing R and B music.

"Knowing he was left to die alone after the crash is something that no family should ever have to live with and we intend to fully uncover why Skaggs left the scene," Tawney said.

The lawsuit also includes a loss of consortium claim on behalf of Brown's son, alleging he has been deprived of his father's love, guidance, companionship and support.

ABC-7 previously reported Skaggs faces criminal charges of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. A Doña Ana County judge ordered Skaggs held without bond pending trial after prosecutors argued her actions following the crash demonstrated she posed a danger to the community.

The criminal case remains pending, and a trial date has not been set.