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El Paso

City council to discuss prohibiting phones during meetings

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Published 1:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- District 8 City Representative Lily Limón put an item on next week's city council agenda to vote on prohibiting the use of city and personal cell phones during work sessions and council meetings.

This after multiple people saying "get off your phone" to council members and Mayor Renard Johnson during the July 7 meeting in the call to public portion.

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Lauren Bly

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