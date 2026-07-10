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Las Cruces police chief named hometown hero by US Attorney’s Office

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Published 4:50 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico recognized Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story as a hometown hero Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said Story earned the Hometown Heroes recognition for his service to his community and his leadership in advancing public safety in New Mexico.

The Hometown Heroes is a recognition by the Department of Justice given to local service workers.

"One of the main reasons I feel it's undeserved is because every success that I've had has been because of other people," Story said.

At the ceremony, officials said a charity drive collected shoes and socks for local organizations serving human trafficking victims.

The ceremony was part of Freedom250, a nationwide initiative designed to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and encourages communities to celebrate local service.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Gabrielle Lopez

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