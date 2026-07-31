Some camping fees temporarily waived at Elephant Butte, Caballo Lake

(KVIA) -- New Mexico State Parks extended the maximum stays from seven to 14 days as droughts across the state continue to impact recreation areas. Friday, the NMSP said it will also waive some fees.

At Elephant Butte Lake, NMSP said from Aug. 1-Sept. 30, designated primitive and beach camping areas will be available at no cost.

The benefit will also apply to Caballo Lake State Park.

Primitive campsites are basic, undeveloped areas without designated sites or built-in amenities like connections to water or electricity.

NMSP said the changes come after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's seasonal release of water from Elephant Butte, which is expected to stabilize water levels for the rest of the summer.

“Drought is changing the way New Mexicans and other visitors experience their state parks, but it doesn’t change our commitment to keeping these places accessible and welcoming,” said Toby Velásquez, director of the New Mexico State Parks division.

While reservoir levels are impacting boating and water access at Elephant Butte and Caballo Lake, visitors can still go boating, camping, fishing, birdwatching and other activities where conditions allow.

After the no-fee period ends, day use access to all New Mexico State Parks is free for New Mexico Residents.

NMSP said that benefit starts Oct. 1, but won't apply to the Rio Grande Nature Center and Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Parks though April 30. The camping stay limit remains 14 days through April 30.