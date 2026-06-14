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Se incendia el histórico monasterio de Kyiv Pechersk Lavra de Ucrania tras un ataque ruso

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Published 7:52 PM

Por Victoria Butenko y Rhea Mogul, CNN

Un importante complejo monástico ucraniano en el corazón de Kyiv está en llamas tras un ataque ruso en la noche de domingo a lunes y que dejó más de una docena de heridos en la capital, según las autoridades locales.

Las imágenes muestran las llamas desde el Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, cuyo origen se remonta a casi 1.000 años, tras el ataque que dejó al menos 18 heridos en toda la ciudad, según el alcalde Vitaliy Klitschko.

Un periodista de CNN en Kyiv informó haber escuchado varias explosiones.

Al menos cinco personas han muerto en la ciudad nororiental de Járkiv tras un bombardeo ruso, según Ihor Klymenko, ministro del Interior de Ucrania.

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