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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 18 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

La segunda rueda de partidos del Mundial 2026 comienza este jueves, con los duelos del Grupo A y el Grupo B, donde resaltan las presentaciones de dos de las tres selecciones anfitrionas: México y Canadá. Además, podría estar el primer clasificado a los dieciseisavos de final del torneo.

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

  • 12 p.m. de Miami.
  • 9 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 10 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 11 a.m. de Bogotá.
  • 1 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 6 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio BC Place Vancouver

🏠 Vancouver, Columbia británica, Canadá

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Guadalajara

🏠 Zapopan, Jalisco, México

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

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