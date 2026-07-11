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La policía busca a los responsables tras un tiroteo con 2 muertos en el mayor festival callejero latino de Canadá, en Toronto

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Published 7:02 PM

Por Emma Tucker, CNN

La policía informó que se lleva a cabo una búsqueda de los responsables después de que dos personas murieran y varias más resultaran heridas en un tiroteo masivo ocurrido este sábado durante el mayor festival callejero latino de Canadá, en Toronto.

Se hallaron seis víctimas con heridas de bala y el lugar se vio rápidamente rodeado por un gran despliegue policial, de acuerdo con la agencia. Los sospechosos permanecen en libertad, indicó la policía.

Las autoridades aseguraron la zona aproximadamente una hora después de que comenzara el tiroteo, pero instaron a la gente a mantenerse alejada del área —situada en la zona central de la ciudad— donde desde hace 22 años se celebra anualmente el festival Salsa on St. Clair, dedicado a la cultura latina.

La multitud se congregaba en la calle justo después de la puesta de sol en una cálida noche de verano cuando llegaron informes de un atacante activo y de varias personas heridas, señaló la policía.

CNN contactó a los organizadores del festival, la policía y funcionarios de la ciudad para solicitar comentarios.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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