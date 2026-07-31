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El Departamento de Justicia admite fallas en la renovación del estanque reflectante y desestima caso contra exatleta olímpico

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Published 4:31 PM

Por Katelyn Polantz, CNN

El Departamento de Justicia admite que una renovación de US$ 14 millones del estanque reflectante del Monumento a Lincoln, en Washington, impulsada por el presidente Donald Trump, fue “precipitada y mal ejecutada”. También desestimó el caso penal contra el exatleta olímpico David Hearn, acusado de dañar el estanque.

La oficina de Jeanine Pirro, fiscal federal en Washington, escribió este viernes en un nuevo documento judicial: “No fue sino hasta después de que se presentara la acusación formal [contra Hearn] que el [Departamento del Interior] entregó documentos adicionales a la [Fiscalía Federal en Washington] que indicaban que los daños sufridos por el estanque reflectante del Monumento a Lincoln en junio de 2026 fueron consecuencia de una instalación defectuosa por parte del contratista, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, y de la prisa por completar el proyecto antes de los actos relacionados con la celebración America 250, durante las semanas próximas al Día de la Independencia de 2026”.

Los abogados de Hearn dijeron en un comunicado tras conocer la decisión: “El caso del Gobierno de Trump contra David Hearn nunca debió presentarse. Su desestimación no borra el abuso de poder del Gobierno al arrestar y acusar a un patriota estadounidense que no hizo nada malo. El enfoque del Gobierno fue ‘preparados, disparen, apunten’. El Gobierno le debe una disculpa a Hearn”.

Cuando CNN llamó a la empresa contratista este viernes por la noche, un empleado de Atlantic Industrial Coatings dijo que no tenía conocimiento del nuevo documento judicial y añadió: “Sin comentarios”

CNN solicitó comentarios a la Casa Blanca y al Departamento del Interior.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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