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I-10 West at Anthony lanes reopen after crash

TXDOT
By
Updated
today at 5:30 PM
Published 3:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All westbound lanes of I-10 at Anthony are closed after a multiple vehicle crash, according to TxDOT.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m.

El Paso Police said traffic is backed up to Vinton. Clearing time until further notice.

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Yvonne Suarez

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