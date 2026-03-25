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“Rent” premieres at the UTEP Dinner Theatre

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today at 4:53 PM
Published 2:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Get ready, El Paso! The UTEP Dinner Theatre is back with a spring production of the Broadway classic "Rent".

Enjoy dinner performances on select evenings, or attend a non-dinner show, perfect for any schedule.

A few members of the talented cast stopped by to share a little of what to expect behind the curtain.

Rent opens this Friday March 27th and runs through April 12, 2026 at UTEP.

Don’t miss this unforgettable theatrical experience. Get your tickets here today.

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