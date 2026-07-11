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Manhunt underway after 2 killed in mass shooting at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police say

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Published 6:55 PM

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto on Saturday, police said.

Six victims were found with gunshot wounds and the scene became swarmed with a large law enforcement presence, the agency said. A suspect or suspects remain at large, police said.

Police said they secured the scene roughly an hour after the active shooting began but continued to urge people to stay away from the area in the city’s midtown, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival celebrating Latin culture has been held annually for 22 years, according to organizers.

People gathered in crowds down the street just after sunset on a warm summer night to celebrate with music and dance when reports came in of an active shooter and multiple people injured.

CNN has reached out to the festival organizers, police and city officials for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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