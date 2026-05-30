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Community Champions: Hanks runner Ky-Ri Bonner signs with UTEP

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Published 5:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Hanks runner, Ky-Ri Bonner made it official.

Friday, he signed his letter of intent to join the UTEP track and field team.

Bonner is one of the best runners in the state.

At the UIL Track and Field meet earlier this month, Bonner won bronze in the 400m run.

For all his accomplishments, Bonner is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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