Driving on gravel roads is sometimes unavoidable—whether you’re heading to a job site, campsite, or just taking the scenic route home. However, the safety of driving on gravel is often questioned because the material can lodge in tires and launch into rocker panels and wheel wells. Below, Husky Liners explores the question, Does driving on gravel hurt your car?​

The short answer is yes—it can, especially over time. Loose rocks, rutted dirt, and uneven surfaces create conditions that are far harsher on your vehicle than smooth pavement. From chipped paint and cracked windshields to accelerated tire wear and undercarriage damage, gravel roads can take a toll on your vehicle.​

That said, not all gravel driving does the same amount of damage. With the right habits and a bit of preventative care, you can significantly reduce wear and keep your truck or SUV in solid shape—even if gravel roads are part of your daily drive.

Are Gravel Roads Bad for Cars?

While gravel roads aren’t inherently bad, they’re generally harder on vehicles than paved roads since they increase the risk of physical damage, such as scrapes, rock chips, chewed-up tires, and debris buildup.​

Unlike pavement, gravel surfaces are loose and somewhat unstable, especially at high speeds. Tires can kick up individual rocks, traction is significantly reduced, and your vehicle is subjected to constant impacts. Over time, these harsh conditions can negatively impact your vehicle in numerous ways, including paint damage, suspension wear, and more.

Scratches, Scuffs, and Chips

Paint damage is perhaps the most significant risk associated with driving on gravel roads. Not just because of the cosmetic damage, but also because of the increased likelihood of rust, especially if bare metal is exposed.​

As rocks are kicked up into rocker panels and other painted surfaces, small paint chips, scratches, and scuffs often result—especially on lower doors, rockers, and wheel wells. Repeated damage over time can significantly impact your vehicle’s finish.

Rust and Corrosion

As noted above, gravel roads can also indirectly lead to corrosion, especially in areas with heavy moisture. When kicked-up rocks and debris chips away at your vehicle’s undercarriage and protective coatings, they expose the underlying metal surfaces. Once exposed to moisture, road salt, and grime, rust will soon follow, making repair difficult.

Accelerated Tire Wear

Due to gravel’s rough, jagged edges, gravel roads tend to be harsher on tires than asphalt. As a result, tires wear faster and more unevenly. Sharp stones can also drill between tread blocks, compromising the tire’s structure.

Dents and Dings

Larger gravel and rocks can do more than just scratch and chip your vehicle’s paint. If kicked up with enough velocity, these projectiles can leave noticeable dents and dings in body panels.​

Dents are especially common when driving on gravel at higher speeds or following another vehicle, as kicked-up stones can strike your hood, doors, bed, or roof hard enough to leave a dent.

Windshield Damage

If you’re driving on a gravel road that’s frequently traveled by other drivers, then it isn’t only debris from your own car that you have to worry about. Just as rocks lodge into and eject from your own vehicle’s tires, they also do so from other drivers’. If you follow another vehicle too closely, rocks and debris from its tires can pepper the front of your vehicle, posing a significant risk of a cracked windshield.

Reduced Fuel Economy

Aside from the typically cited penalties of driving on gravel roads, like rock chips and other damages, another downside that most drivers don’t consider is reduced fuel economy. Compared to standard paved roads, surfaces like dirt and gravel produce far more rolling resistance, which can reduce fuel economy by as much as 25 percent.​

While driving down a gravel driveway to your home likely won’t be enough to notice a fuel efficiency difference, driving down miles of gravel roads daily will—something to consider if you’re weighing the pros and cons of taking an off-highway detour.

Suspension Wear and Tear

Gravel roads aren’t perfectly flat. Their uneven surface puts additional stress on your vehicle’s suspension system, while constant vibrations and dips make your vehicle’s suspension work harder than it would on pavement.​

These combined qualities can cause rapid wear and tear on components like struts, bushings, and shocks.

How to Reduce Wear and Tear When Driving on Gravel or Dirt Roads

Driving on gravel roads will always be harder on your vehicle than pavement; however, you can choose just how much more stress is placed on your vehicle via your driving habits. In general, driving on gravel road tips focus on minimizing impact, reducing suspension cycling, and protecting vulnerable parts of your vehicle.

Take It Slow

Reducing your speed on a gravel road is one of the easiest ways to protect your vehicle from damage. Slower speeds reduce the force of rocks and debris hitting your vehicle and minimize suspension and undercarriage stress. Additionally, dropping a few MPH will help to maintain traction and control.

Don’t Follow Too Close

Tailgating on gravel roads is a quick way to damage your vehicle—and yes, damaging your own car from following another too close is your fault, not the other driver’s. ​

When you follow another vehicle too closely, you’re practically inviting trouble onto your own car. Doing so puts you directly in the path of rocks and debris kicked up by their tires, leading to chipped paint, cracked windshields, dents, and more.

Adjust Tire Pressure

While adjusting tire pressure is often considered only necessary on harsh terrain, slightly reducing PSI (by approximately 25-30 percent) can also improve comfort and safety on gravel. Airing down to approximately 20-28 PSI can soften the tire’s sidewall and increase its contact patch, promoting superior traction and a softer, more compliant ride. Additionally, more compliance reduces friction and the likelihood of rock punctures, potentially extending tire life so long as speed is reduced accordingly.

Consider Paint Protection Film (PPF)

One of the most popular solutions for rock chips and dings is PPF, or Paint Protection Film. This durable, self-healing coating offers outstanding protection and is virtually invisible, making it a solid option for those who want to retain stock aesthetics while providing better paint protection than stock.

While applying PPF to an entire vehicle is possible, the main points of impact for a vehicle driving on a gravel road include the rocker panels, quarter panels, and hood. At a minimum, protecting these locations will significantly reduce damage risk.

Install Skid Plates and Undercarriage Protection

Protective upgrades can make a big difference if you frequently drive on gravel. Accessories like skid plates, mud flaps and splash guards can help shield critical components, such as the oil pan, transmission, and fuel tank, from rocks and debris.​

Wash Your Vehicle After Driving on Gravel

If you regularly drive on mud, gravel, or dirt roads, you should wash your vehicle—especially the undercarriage—frequently. Caked-on dirt and debris are among the quickest ways to accelerate rust and corrosion, dramatically shortening your vehicle’s service life.​

With regular washes and undercarriage rinses, you’ll help to prevent rust. Additionally, it’s easier to identify and touch up chipped paint on a clean vehicle, preventing rust before it starts.

FAQs

Q: How Fast Should You Drive on Gravel?

A: Typically, you should drive around 25 and 40 MPH on gravel roads, depending on the conditions. Speeds any faster and you’re putting yourself and your vehicle at risk.​

Q: Does Driving on Gravel Ruin Tires?

A: No, driving on gravel won’t ruin your tires. However, it will wear them faster than normal. Gravel increases friction and, due to sharp edges, can cause minor cuts, slashes, and uneven wear over time.​

Q: Is Driving on Gravel Bad for a Car?

A: Not necessarily, though it is harder on a vehicle than driving on pavement. Occasional gravel driving isn’t a major issue, but frequent gravel driving without preventative care can lead to premature cosmetic and mechanical wear.​

Q: Can Gravel Roads Damage Your Undercarriage?

A: Yes, gravel roads can damage your undercarriage, especially if rocks strike delicate components like wiring harnesses and sensors. Installing skid plates and underbody protection can significantly reduce the risk of damage.​

Q: Should I Lower My Tire Pressure on Gravel Roads?

A: Yes. Dropping tire pressure to approximately 20-28 PSI will soften sidewalls and increase tire contact patches, improving traction and ride quality over rough, gravel roads.​

Q: Can Gravel Roads Chip Your Windshield?

A: Yes, though primarily if you’re following another driver closely. Projectiles can travel over 200 feet when launched from a tire via centrifugal force, causing damage to vehicles following within this range. Keep your distance, and your windshield should survive.

This story was produced by Husky Liners and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.