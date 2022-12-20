Skip to Content
Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports.

This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway.

Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all times of the day.

It is unclear if the victim, in this case, was a migrant.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

