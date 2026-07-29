I-10 East at Anthony: Two weeks of overnight closures for bridge beam placement

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-TxDOT El Paso is letting drivers know that I-10 East at Anthony will be closed overnight for two weeks so crews can place bridge beams.

According to TxDot El Paso, the closures are scheduled for Thursday, July 30, and from Sunday, August 2 through Thursday, August 6, near Anthony. Fourteen bridges are being rebuilt as part of this widening project. The seven eastbound bridges are now ready for beams. The first bridge is just past the state line, and the seventh is south of Vinton. Crews need to do a lot of prep work to make sure the beams are placed safely.

Crews will place the beams over the next two weeks. The seventh bridge will be the last one to get its girders. Right now, forms are still covering the caps as they continue to strengthen.

At the same site, workers are using hand tools to finish up the details.

To complete the beam work, I-10 eastbound will be closed overnight at Anthony for two weeks. Drivers will be detoured to South Desert, so please plan ahead. In lanes, crews are still carrying out work, and preparations are underway for future paving.

TxDot says once crews are done placing beams, they’ll continue with bridge work. Bridges on the westbound side still need work; they won’t be ready for placement until the fall.