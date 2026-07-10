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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triples remain as storm chances increase

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Updated
today at 8:09 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fridays forecast will once again trend within the triple digitds with rain chances picking up to 20% tonight.

This morning we started with temps in the upper 70s. By mid afternoon temperatures are expected to climb to the triples once again. El Paso could reach a high of 103, Las Cruces could reach a high of 102.

Tonight storm chances return at 10-20%. Over the weekend and into the start of next workweek temperatures will begin to cool as rain chances increase to 30%.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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