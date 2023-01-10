Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden’s private office, source tells CNN



CNN

By Jamie Gangel and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Among the classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A total of 10 documents with classification markings were found last year in Biden’s private academic office and they were dated between 2013 and 2016, according to the source.

The boxes with these classified records also contained personal Biden family documents, including materials about Beau Biden‘s funeral arrangements, the source told CNN.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the US attorney in Chicago, a holdover from the Trump administration, to investigate the matter, CNN previously reported. Garland made this move after receiving a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration.

The documents were discovered on November 2, just six days before the midterm elections, but the matter only became public Monday due to news reports.

The source told CNN that a personal lawyer for Biden was closing out the downtown DC office that Biden used as part his work with the University of Pennsylvania. The lawyer saw an envelope with markings indicating they were the former vice president’s personal documents, opened the envelope and noticed there were classified documents inside. The lawyer closed the envelope and called NARA, the source said.

After making contact with NARA, Biden’s team turned over several boxes in an abundance of caution, even though many of the boxes contained personal materials, the source said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

